State orders Parker preschool to close after violations, report of child abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- The Colorado Department of Human Services has ordered Merryhill Preschool's Parker location to close by Jan. 4, 2019. The demand stems from a series of violations.

Since 2008, Merryhill has been serving families in the Parker area. However, after a series of inspections by the Colorado Office of Early Childhood, Merryhill was put on a 10-month probation period. The office cited violations ranging from staff lacking precautions training to uncovered electrical outlets. There were also reportedly staples within reach of children under 3 years old.

Merryhill's license renewal was ultimately denied because of continued violations and a finding of child abuse. DHS provided the following statement:

"The facility continued to be cited for consistent violations and Douglas County Child Protection made another finding of child abuse against a staff member who scrubbed two children’s faces with magic eraser causing abrasions and chemical type burns to the two children’s faces."

Merryhill responded with a written statement, that reads, in part:

"To date, we have relocated 50 percent of our students to our sister schools. Regarding an incident that occurred earlier this year, we cannot provide comment due to pending litigation."

A letter denying the school's license request was sent to Merryhill on Dec. 20.

Merryhill has several other schools in the Denver metro area, none of which are associated with the alleged violations.