New Year’s Eve Cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The strawberry mule is a new cocktail to start the year. A fresh take on a old drink to bring in the new year. The Aquatini is an easily showed off drink at a party to make at home. And the New Years mimosa is a simple way to use champagne from the night before to cure what ails you on New Year’s Day.

Strawberry Mule

Strawberry mule is a fresh take on a classic mule where the tequila is complimented by the glass.

1/4 oz cazadores blanco tequila

1oz strawberry purée

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

2 and 1/4 ginger beer

Aquatini

Aquatini is a delicious martini made easily at home fresh flavors with a great color.

1.5 oz blue curaçao

1.5 cruzan coconut rum

2 oz cranberry juice

1 squeezed lime wedge

New Years Champagne Cocktail

New Years champagne cocktail is a great mimosa type drink with a rosemary garnish that is very invigorating.

Champagne

Blood orange juice

Rosemary sprig