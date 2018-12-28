New Year’s Eve Cocktails

The strawberry mule is a new cocktail to start the year. A fresh take on a old drink to bring in the new year. The Aquatini is an easily showed off drink at a party to make at home. And the New Years mimosa is a simple way to use champagne from the night before to cure what ails you on New Year’s Day.
Strawberry Mule
Strawberry mule is a fresh take on a classic mule where the tequila is complimented by the glass.
1/4 oz cazadores blanco tequila
1oz strawberry purée
1/2 oz fresh lime juice
2 and 1/4 ginger beer
Aquatini
Aquatini is a delicious martini made easily at home fresh flavors with a great color.
1.5 oz blue curaçao
1.5 cruzan coconut rum
2 oz cranberry juice
1 squeezed lime wedge
New Years Champagne Cocktail
New Years champagne cocktail is a great mimosa type drink with a rosemary garnish that is very invigorating.
Champagne
Blood orange juice
Rosemary sprig