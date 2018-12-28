Man rescued from Eldorado Canyon Trail after getting pinned large boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was rescued after a boulder weighing between 1,500 and 3,000 pounds pinned his leg on Eldorado Canyon Trail on Thursday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Numerous agencies responded to Eldorado Canyon State Park about 1:45 p.m. after the man was reported pinned under the boulder.

Search and rescue teams were contacted by a witness who took them to the man.

The man was in a scree field and it took rescue crews from several agencies several hours to extricate, stabilize and carry the man out of the field.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office was assisted with personnel from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Rocky Mountain Fire, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, City of Boulder Fire, City of Lafayette Fire and North Metro Fire.