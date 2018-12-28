Jim Carrey slams Trump supporters, calling them ‘loyal zombies’

LOS ANGELES — Jim Carrey criticized supporters of President Donald Trump in a recent post on Twitter.

Carrey’s tweet featured a cartoon image of Trump surrounded by the words “Build That Fence!” It was accompanied by the text: “Remember Trump’s loyal zombies chanting ‘Built That Fence’ at his rallies? Me neither!”

Remember Trump’s loyal zombies chanting, “Build That Fence” at his rallies??? Me neither! pic.twitter.com/yBYwtbDriB — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 26, 2018

The Canadian-born actor appears to be saying that the president’s proposed border wall may look more like a fence with steel slats than a traditional wall.

The post is hardly Carrey’s first critique of the president; he has been a vocal opponent to Trump and his policies. According to Fox News, he spoke at the Vulture Fest, where he said he believed Trump was a cancer for the nation.

“These are not people you can deal with. You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system, they’re destroying it right in front of us,” Carrey said, according to Fox News. He went on to say that Trump is “a melanoma” and that those working for him are “putting makeup on it.”

Carrey then spoke about the Christian right.

“I think they’re going to find out once and for all that the Christian right has never been about morality, it’s been about holding on to power and using morality to do so.”