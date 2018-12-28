Inmate steals truck to escape Jefferson County federal prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- A federal inmate stole a government truck to escape from a Jefferson County prison last Friday. 54-year-old Alan May was serving a 20-year sentence for securities fraud when he drove away from the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood near South Kipling Street and Quincy Avenue on Dec. 21.

A work supervisor noticed May was missing around 3:30 p.m., but a spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals tells Investigative Reporter Rob Low the agency in charge of apprehending federal fugitives wasn't notified until Wednesday, Dec. 26, effectively giving May a five-day head start.

Under a policy approved by the Bureau of Prisons, low-risk inmates are allowed to operate vehicles on prison grounds. Alan May was considered a "camper," the lowest-risk category of inmates who live in barracks without even a containment fence to keep inmates from walking away.

He checked out a white 2009 Ford Ranger for a supposed work job on Dec. 21 and simply drove off the prison property without anyone noticing.

The Bureau of Prisons has not responded to multiple calls and emails from the Problem Solvers over a three-day period.

Alan May can be found online at the website convictpenpals.com where inmates are able to post profiles of themselves to attract emails from potential friends and romantic partners. In his own words, May wrote, "I have posted this ad in hopes of meeting some new friends in 2018." He later adds, "I was an equities broker and got myself into trouble. I won't do that again!" Finally, May closes by writing, "I take very good care of myself and enjoy taking very good care of my special someone."

His profile says he was supposed to be released in June 2018, but sources tell Low that May had at least nine years left on a 20-year sentence imposed in 2012. He was due to be released a few years for good time, however, if he is caught, he will face three more years for escape and five to seven additional years for stealing a government vehicle.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Texas charged May with setting up a fake company called "Prosper Oil and Gas" which investigators say May used to bilk investors out of $6.8 million.

After his Texas indictment in 2012, May fled to San Francisco, where he was eventually caught using multiple aliases.

Now, he's on the run again, in a federal vehicle with government plates that the U.S. Marshals Office confirms has still not been found.