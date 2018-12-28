Home that once belonged to John Denver on market in Aspen for $11 million

ASPEN, Colo. — An Aspen home that singer John Denver had built in the 1970s has been put on the market with a listing price of $11 million.

Denver had the home built in 1972 and it was one of the first structures in the gated community between Aspen and Woody Creek, the Aspen Times reports.

The 7,735-square-foot home underwent a remodel in 1985 and has exchanged ownership twice after Denver died at the age of 53, when a plane he was piloting crashed into Monterey Bay near Pacific Grove, California, in October 1997.

The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, an art studio, three wet bars, a four-car garage, swimming pool, several water features, a fire pit with a lounge area and a viewing platform.

It is owned by Aspen locals who have preserved the legacy and uniqueness of the home and have updated it with modern features.