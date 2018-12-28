Frigid overnight lows followed by sunny, warmer Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It felt like winter today on the Front Range with a chilly high temperature of 22 degrees in Denver. Our average high this time of year is 43 degrees.

Morning low temperatures will drop to the single digits in most spots tomorrow. Denver will start out at 6 degrees. The coldest temperature Denver has seen in 310 days. The last time Denver was colder was Feb. 21 at -7 degrees.

Denver and the Front Range will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be dry with temperatures warming to the upper 40s. It will be great weather for the Broncos game at Mile High!

Colorado's next storm system will move in on Monday, bringing a chance of snow to the Front Range and dropping temperatures to the 20s once again. Bundle up for your New Year's Eve plans!

The rest of next week will be dry with temperatures warming to the 50s by Thursday.

