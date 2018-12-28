Flight attendant loses engagement ring at DIA after receiving it on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Delta Airlines flight attendant is desperate to be reunited with her engagement ring after it fell off her finger at Denver International Airport Thursday. Alexis Anthony's fiance proposed to her on Christmas Eve in Puerto Rico.

"It was the worst thing that possibly could have happened to us," Anthony said.

Anthony said she was staying in Denver for a layover and was traveling back to Atlanta early Thursday morning. She believes the ring slid off her finger at or near the Crew Shuttle island outside on the east side of level 5.

"I think it slipped off between me getting out of the shuttle and me getting into the airport," Anthony said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers went to DIA and searched the area for the ring. They also sorted through about 300 rings in the airport's lost and found. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful.

A DIA spokesperson said airport staff are aware of the loss.

"I think all of our hearts go out to her and we're all looking for the ring, and hopefully we will recover it," she said.

Despite the bad news, Anthony has not given up. She said she is hoping a good Samaritan has already found the ring and has been looking for its owner.

Anthony plans to return to Denver soon and vows to not leave the state of Colorado until she finds the ring.

The company that owns the bus told FOX31 that it has a mechanic searching the vehicle.

If you discover the ring, write us at: tips@kdvr.com. We will put you in touch with Anthony to ensure the ring gets returned safely.