Dog taken during aggravated armed robbery in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A dog was taken during an aggravated robbery late Thursday night, the Northglenn Police Department said.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the 300 block of West 104th Avenue.

When they arrived, a man said he had been robbed at gunpoint by three men. The man told officers the suspects took his wallet and other personal items as well as his dog, Rose, a a corgi-border collie.

The suspects are described as being 25 to 35 years old. Two of the men were black and wore all-black clothing. The third suspect was described as a white male with short hair and a short beard.

The victim told officers the suspects were in a black Lincoln Navigator. Police did not say if the victim was injured.

Anyone who sees the dog or has information is asked to call police at 303-450-8868.