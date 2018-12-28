× Denver police searching for SUV involved in indecent exposure incidents

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators track down a vehicle used in relation to several recent indecent exposure incidents.

DPD said the incidents happened between Dec. 20 and Dec. 25 during the daytime in the northwest part of the city. The vehicle believed to be involved is a 2011-2013 Dodge Durango that is dark in color. It was seen with a large, white Denver Broncos emblem on the rear window.

Those who recognize the SUV are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tips can be made anonymously. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

Police did not provide details on the indecent exposure incidents.