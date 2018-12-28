Denver man receives kidney donated by family friend killed in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A tragic story has led to a heartwarming ending for a Denver family.

Joe Benevides is recovering from kidney surgery. He had been needing a transplant for more than three years.

Benevides' donor is Brian Guzman, a family friend's fiance. Guzman died after he was brutally assaulted in California. Guzman was an organ donor who turned out to be a perfect match for Benevides.

"Someone so close to our family had to pass away in order for him to get this kidney. That's really what stuck to me. That's why I wanted to get Brian's story out there: to help his family. We could never repay them for making the decision they did," said Christina Benevides, Joe's daughter.

The suspect in Guzman's killing is now in custody.

A GoFundMe account has been established for the Guzman family.