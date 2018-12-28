Crackdown to begin on impaired drivers after string of deadly crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol will be cracking down on drunk drivers over the long New Year's holiday weekend, especially after an extremely deadly week on state highways.

A crash on Christmas Eve on Interstate 70 near Genesee killed a mother of four and another woman.

The Colorado State Patrol believes it was caused by an intoxicated driver who lost control of the vehicle and crossed the median.

That and other deadly crashes this week has sparked Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard to issue a plea.

"This is an epidemic that has to stop right now and that responsibility lies in my hands and your hands," Packard said. "Together we are the only solution. We have to be better, Colorado. Lives depend on it.

"Selfish driving caused each one of these crashes. Inattentive, impairment, making bad passes, driving carelessly, these are all preventable. That’s the one common component: They are all preventable."

Last year's Heat is On campaign during the New Year's holiday resulted in more than 350 arrests of impaired drivers.

The enforcement period for this holiday goes from Friday to Wednesday.