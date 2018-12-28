Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Colorful Coloradans: Memorable people from our state, making a difference around the world

Posted 8:22 pm, December 28, 2018, by

Jun Xia is one of the colorful Coloradans we met in 2018. The Colorado-trained architect and part-time Denver resident designed the second tallest building in the world, Shanghai Tower in Shanghai, China.

DENVER — FOX31’s Jeremy Hubbard traveled all over the world in 2018, learning about some colorful Coloradans.  Over the last 12 months, he visited six different countries and a handful of other states, and came back with the stories of Coloradans who’ve made their mark all around the globe.

Among them, a Denver woman who died on September 11, 2001 in New York City, but is still changing the lives of total strangers to this day.

Another colorful Coloradan was the part-time Denver resident who designed the second tallest building in the world, located in Shanghai, China.

And lastly, he traveled to Surrey, England, where he learned more about a nurse from Colorado who died more than a century ago, just days before the end of World War I.

Hope you enjoy this look back at some of the most colorful Coloradans we covered in 2018.

