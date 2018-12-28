× Cold Friday with a slight chance of snow

A cold Friday is on tap. Grab a warm jacket. Highs reach 23 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of evening Rush Hour snow.

Overnight lows drop into the single digits into Saturday morning. Below zero temps likely in the Mountains.

In the Mountains today expect increasing clouds with a 50% chance of snow across the I-70 Corridor. Lower chances for the Northern Mountains. The best chance of snow and 1-6″ occurs in the Southern Mountains. Highs today in the single digits and low teens.

Saturday looks sunny and 35.

On Sunday clouds increase but temps stay mild at 47. A storm system arrives in the Mountains in the afternoon with snow and colder temps.

Broncos Game: Dry, partly to mostly cloudy, temps in the 40s, and light wind.

Snow hits Denver for the Monday morning Rush Hour then continues off/on during the day. Light accumulation. Highs drop into the 20s. Overnight lows in the single digits near zero into Tuesday morning.

2019 starts cold and mostly dry.

