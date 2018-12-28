× Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Colorado Capitol to mark change to beer laws

DENVER — The famed Budweiser Clydesdale horses will visit the Colorado State Capitol Monday, Dec. 31 to mark the change of the state’s beer sales laws.

Starting Jan. 1, grocery and convenience stores will begin selling full-strength beer instead of weaker 3.2 beer. In celebration of what Budweiser calls “Prohibition-era beer laws,” eight of its Clydesdale horses will visit the Capitol in Denver.

“Eight horses will be hitched to the famous red beer wagon near the west steps of the statehouse at 2 p.m. to celebrate the repeal, effective New Year’s Day, of Prohibition-era beer laws that prevented sales of beer greater than 3.2 percent alcohol by weight in most Colorado grocery and convenience stores,” the beer company said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

Budweiser said the appearance is reminiscent of the horses delivering beer to President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933 celebrating the end of Prohibition. The company said Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, State Rep. Daneya Esgar and Anheuser-Busch Regional Vice President Greg Sollazzo will speak at Monday afternoon’s event.