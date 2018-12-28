× Boulder County Sheriff’s Office identifies man suspected of driving 150 mph in Corvette

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has identified the at-large suspect accused of reaching 150 mph in a yellow Corvette and nearly colliding head-on with other vehicles.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said Sean Alexander Maloney, 51, drove recklessly on U.S. 36 between Lyons and Boulder on Dec. 20. He has a warrant for his arrest with the following charges:

Vehicular homicide

Vehicular eluding

Reckless endangerment

Aggravated driving after revocation

Theft of license plates

Displayed fictitious license plates

Reckless driving

Disregarding traffic control devices

A sheriff’s deputy avoided a collision as the driver illegally swerved across double yellow line sections of the road, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was later found in a parking garage near Folsom Street and Iris Avenue in Boulder. It was impounded by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it received a number of responses when it asked for information from people who were nearly hit head-on. Now, investigators want anyone who knows of Maloney’s whereabouts to contact them.

The sheriff’s office can be reached at 303-441-3375. Sgt. Bill Crist is also accepting emails with information at: wcrist@bouldercounty.org. The case number is: 18-7379.