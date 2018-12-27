Widow speaks out after triple shooting leaves husband, another man dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The wife of a man shot and killed in a triple shooting in east Denver over the weekend is devastated he's dead and desperate for answers as to why it happened.

Savannah Balde said she got a call Saturday that her husband was in a hospital fighting for his life. She said the two have been separated for two years. but stayed married hoping it would eventually work out. Those dreams ended Saturday when Alpha Balde died at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

"It still seems so surreal that it even happened for all of us," said Balde.

Denver police said the shooting happened early Saturday morning at 10000 East Alameda Avenue. The Denver Medical Examiner identified Alpha Balde and Henry Bizimana as victims in the triple shooting. One woman also was shot, but she was treated and later released from a hospital, according to Denver police.

Police arrested Nicholas Bradley Dansby, 29, Saturday evening for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Police said there is not a search for any additional suspects.

Balde said telling their 8-year-old son that his dad was gone was the hardest thing she has ever had to do. Alpha Balde leaves behind two other sons as well.

"The doctors came out and my whole heart ripped out of my chest because I had to come home and tell [our son]," said Balde. "Our kids will grow up not knowing their dad. And they are so young, the memories they have will be cut short and that’s what makes it so sad."

Balde said she's played out various scenarios in her head, trying to figure out what lead up to the shooting Saturday. She hopes to get information on what triggered the violence.

"I think it would give us closure if we knew what happened," said Balde.

Balde started a GoFundMe and is asking for help with funeral costs and medical expenses.