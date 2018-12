Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP TAJI, Iraq -- The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, is currently sponsoring a USO holiday tour in Iraq.

In his first television broadcast interview since President Donald Trump tweeted about his successor, Gen. Dunford spoke with embedded FOX31 and Channel 2 producer Paul Harris on Christmas Day about the state of three wars and what the future holds for men and women in uniform.