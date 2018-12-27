Teen killed in rollover crash on I-70 was Eagle Valley High School senior

EAGLE, Colo. — The 17-year-old girl killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 70 on Wednesday was a senior at Eagle Valley High School, according to the school.

Megan Lodge was expected to graduate in the spring of 2019, a post on the high school’s Facebook page said.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 149, the Colorado State Patrol said. The vehicle went from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes.

Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed near Eagle as officials investigated. The road reopened about six hours after the crash.

EVHS said that while classes do not resume until Jan. 7, it is providing resources for students in the meantime. The high school will be open between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday for students, families and staff. Counselors will be on hand to help those grieving. Those who plan to attend should meet in the library media center.

EVHS said there are also resources for students who may be out of town. Counselors at Hope Center Eagle River Valley can be reached at 970-306-4673. Mind Springs Health’s crisis line can be reached at 888-207-4004.