Report: Number of law enforcement officers killed in line of duty on rise

GOLDEN, Colo. -- A report shows the number of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty is up, a double-digit increase from 2017.

According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, 144 officers have died in the line of duty over the past year, a 12 percent increase over 2017.

Firearms-related fatalities were the leading cause of officer deaths this year.

In all, 52 officers were shot and killed in the line of duty, a 13 percent hike over the year before.

Traffic-related deaths increased by 9 percent. There have been 50 officers killed, 14 of them outside of their vehicles.

The states with the highest number of officers killed are Texas, Florida, California and New York where there have been 11 in each.

In Colorado, three officers have been killed in the line of duty: Adams County sheriff's deputy Heath Gumm, El Paso County sheriff's deputy Micah Flick and Las Animas sheriff's deputy Matthew Moreno.