Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASPEN, Colo. -- Police have released video and photos of three men who are being sought in connection to a high-dollar jewelry theft at an Aspen hotel.

Officers with the Aspen Police Department responded to the Little Nell Hotel at 675 E. Durant Ave. about 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 21.

The officers were told three men had used a screwdriver to open a locked glass display case, then took numerous jewelry items valued at about $800,000.

The suspects left in a black Ford SUV with California license plate 8CPU928. The vehicle is listed as a rental.

Police said the security video at the scene showed the three men with facial hair, but the latest photos show they might have shaved to alter their appearances.

One man was carrying a distinctive bright yellow Diesel brand "Only The Brave" backpack. A second suspect was wearing a cross pendant.

The items belonged to Piranesi, a New York-based business that has an outlet in Aspen.

Piranesi has had the display case in the hotel’s lobby for marketing purposes for more than 20 years.