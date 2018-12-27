One person killed in house fire north of Black Hawk on Christmas night

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a house fire in unincorporated Gilpin County on Christmas night, the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dispatchers received several calls about a home on South Dory Lakes Drive being fully engulfed just before 8 p.m. The home is near Highway 119 and Golden Gate Canyon Road, about 7 miles north of Black Hawk.

The sheriff’s office, Timberline Fire Protection District and Gilpin Ambulance Authority responded and found the home on fire with flames coming through the roof and windows.

The Central City Fire Department, Coal Creek Fire Protection District, Golden Gate Fire Protection District and Nederland Fire Protection District were called in to help put out the fire.

The fire was brought under control about 8:45 p.m. When responders went inside, one person was found dead. The name, age and gender of the person were not released.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire along with state fire investigators.