Next storm system arrives Friday with chance of snow, colder temperatures

DENVER -- There will be morning flurries then breaks of sunshine at lunch in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Thursday.

It will be a colder day with highs reaching about 30 degrees with a nasty north wind of 15-30 mph.

The next storm system for Colorado is hitting Salt Lake City and the Wasatch Front. That storm will track south into New Mexico, filling the void of the previous storm system.

There is a slight chance for a snow shower on Friday across the Front Range and a 2-6 inches of snow south of Interstate 70 in the mountains on Thursday night into Friday.

Highs drop into the low 20s on Friday with overnight lows in the single digits.

Saturday will be sunny and chilly with single-digit morning temperatures and afternoon highs in the 20s and low 30s.

Sunday starts with a break of sun, then clouds increase as the next storm system moves in from Wyoming.

Snow hits the mountains in the afternoon and evening. Snow moves into Denver and the Front Range overnight into Monday morning as temperatures drop.

Accumulation appears light across the Front Range at 1-3 inches, but prepare for a snowy morning commute.

It will be drier for the start of 2019 on Tuesday.

