Mom, dad and new baby all share Christmas Eve birthday

LAFAYETTE, In. — It was a Christmas miracle for a family in Indiana who got quite the Christmas present when their bundle of joy was born on they same day they were.

New parents Amber and Sean Kelly have a unique connection: they were both born on Christmas Eve, according to WTHR. And now their new daughter, Violet Noelle, will also share the Christmas Eve birthday.

“A beautiful family that blessed our team with so much joy and happiness on Christmas Eve,” the hospital posted.

Little Violet wasn’t supposed to enter the world until Jan. 8, but Amber went into labor on Dec. 23 and Violet was born the next day, WLFI reports.

“I still am in disbelief,” said Sean. “I didn’t believe she was going to come early, especially that early on the 24th. That was surprising to me,” Sean Kelly told WLFI.