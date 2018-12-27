Men who died 3 days apart at Keystone Resort identified, both suffered cardiac events

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Two men who died three days apart on the slopes at Keystone Resort suffered similar incidents, the Summit County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

The 53-year-old who died on Saturday was identified as Daniel Mares of Arvada.

The 66-year-old who died on Christmas was identified as Durwood Marshall of Silverthorne.

Both men suffered a cardiac event, the coroner’s office said.

Mares was found unconscious and not breathing at the bottom of Prospector Run. Skiers had started performing CPR when authorities arrived. Mares was taken to Keystone Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, Marshall was found unconscious on Porcupine Run. He was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.