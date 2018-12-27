Macaulay Culkin to legally change his middle name to Macaulay Culkin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Macaulay Culkin is going to legally change his middle name -- to Macaulay Culkin.

The "Home Alone" star announced on Twitter that he will legally change his name to Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin in 2019.

He asked fans on Twitter what he should change his middle name to, and Macaulay Culkin won.

Merry Christmas to me, from all of you! My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear. In 2019 my new legal name will be: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).#MerryChristmas — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 25, 2018

Culkin's current middle name is Carson, but he promised to legally adopt the winning choice.

The losing options included Shark Week, Kieran ( his brother's first name), "The McRib Is Back" and "Publicity Stunt."