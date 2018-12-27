× Larimer County man arrested on child porn charges

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Larimer County man has been arrested and charged on counts related to child pornography. According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Matthew Struna, 30, was arrested Dec. 18.

The sheriff’s office said it began investigating the case in August. Earlier this month, investigators were granted a search warrant for a home in the 12000 block of North County Road 15 in Wellington. Investigators seized a computer belonging to Struna.

“A forensic analysis of Struna’s computer revealed it contained over 6,000 illegal files. Those files were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) for further analysis,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release, adding that NCMEC reported than more than 2,000 of the files were related to victims already known to the center.

Struna was arrested on two separate felony allegations of sexual exploitation of children. He was released from custody on Dec. 21 after posting $300 bond.