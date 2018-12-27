× Kelsey Berreth’s parents granted temporary custody of child in custody hearing

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The parents of Kelsey Berreth were granted the continued temporary custody of Berreth’s child during a custody hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Cheryl and Derrel Berreth were in court for the temporary custody hearing, which was previously scheduled in district court.

Kelsey Berreth’s finance, Patrick Frazee, was arrested last week and is facing charges of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder in the death of Berreth.

The 29-year-old woman shared a 1-year-old child with Frazee.

Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving and her body has not been found.

Police only said that because of multiple interviews, they were able to arrest Frazee. They said they had evidence that led them to believe Berreth was killed inside her Woodland Park home.

Authorities said they found evidence in Idaho near where Berreth’s cell phone pinged after she went missing. Police have not said what the evidence is.

Frazee is being held without bond at the Teller County Jail. He will be formally charged on Monday.

The custody case will continue on Jan. 3 with a pre-trial conference.

