Ice skating rink on Evergreen Lake to open Friday

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The ice skating rink on Evergreen Lake is scheduled to open Friday.

Opening day hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Evergreen Park and Recreation District said.

Ice measurements are varying, but officials want the ice to be 12 inches thick from a safety standpoint.

Crews are flooding the rink with water to increase the depth and smooth the surface. Machinery can’t be used until the ice is 16 inches thick.

Anyone who plans to skate should call the skating hotline at 720-880-1391 to ensure the rink will be open. Hours and days are subject to change and will fluctuate because of weather and ice conditions.

There are more than 10 pond hockey rinks and a large public skating rink on 8.5 acres of the lake.

Regular hours are 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Fees to use the rink and to rent skates vary.