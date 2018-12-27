Ice-skating returns to Evergreen Lake on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERGREEN — Thanks to a dip in the temperature, Evergreen Lake will open for ice-skating on Friday. Ice-skating is so popular there, CNN declared it one of the top 10 outdoor ice-skating rinks in the world.

“Bring your family and friends out to enjoy a beautiful area!” said Ellen O’Connor, Executive Director of the Evergreen Park and Recreation District.

Employees started working on the rink just before Thanksgiving. To date the lake has 12” of solid ice.

"And we study that every day because it does change,” O’Connor said.

Unfortunately Evergreen hasn’t been able to take its Zamboni out, yet. It needs 16” of ice to do that.

The length of each ice-skating season varies. It depends on the weather. Sometimes it can last a couple of weeks, other times it can last a couple of months.

O’Connor is optimistic about this season.

"We hope to stay open through March but that’s dependent on Mother Nature and our weather situations,” she said.

Last year the lake opened to ice-skating on December 29.

