Holy cows: Video shows cattle line up in shape of a cross on Christmas Day

BALFOUR, N.D. — The phrase “holy cow!” might come to mind after a family in North Dakota herded cattle into the shape of a cross on Christmas Day.

Laura Duscherer said she and her family herded about 300 cows into place with the help of some feed and a little Christmas magic, according to WTSP.

A drone was used to capture the video of the herd, which Duchsherer shared Tuesday on Facebook, saying:

“Merry Christmas from us to all of you! Hope you all are enjoying the holiday season with your family and friends. We are so blessed to live the life we do with the cattle in the open beautiful country.”

“(The cattle) just follow where the feed is,” Duchsherer told WTSP. “They only stayed as long as there was feed on the ground, which for the entire thing was about 20 minutes!”