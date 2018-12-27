Full-strength beer coming to Colorado grocery stores, gas stations January 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Colorado grocery stores, big-box retailers and gas stations will begin selling full-strength beer Jan. 1, 2019.

Lower-strength 3.2 beer sales will stop as it becomes replaced with full-strength varieties.

The change is due to a law 10 years in the making.

“We will go from 130 different types of 3.2 beers to over 400 full-strength available," said Todd Broderick, Albertson's-Safeway Denver Division's president.

Independently owned liquor stores are concerned about the change and its effect on sales.

“It’s not going to help my business, that’s for sure," said Lee Earnhart, owner of Chambers Wine and Liquor in Aurora.