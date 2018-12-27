× Evergreen man gets felony conviction for illegal outfitting activities

DENVER — An Evergreen man received a felony conviction for illegal outfitting activities, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The conviction followed an investigation that lasted nearly two years.

Andrew Pashley, 35, pleaded guilty to the illegal sale of big game wildlife and illegal possession of a mountain lion on Nov. 8. A Jefferson County judge sentenced Pashley to two years of supervised probation and a court-ordered suspension of hunting, fishing and trapping in Colorado. In accordance with his felony conviction, Pashley is prohibited from possessing a firearm, even for hunting.

“Pashley’s conviction makes him eligible for up to a lifetime suspension of all hunting, fishing and trapping privileges in Colorado and the other 47 states in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, to be determined by CPW’s suspension hearing examiner at a later date,” CPW said in a statement released Thursday.

As part of the conviction, Pashley was also ordered to surrender the truck he used for his illegal outfitting business and the cash that was paid to him for a illegal mountain lion hunt he organized.

“We investigate crimes like this both to protect the wildlife of the state, but also to protect the interests of legal and ethical hunters and outfitters in the state,” said CPW Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson, who worked the case, in the press release. “That is really important. We have a strong heritage in Colorado of hunting, fishing and trapping, that is what pays for wildlife conservation, but only when it is done right.

Nicholson said Pashley is a poacher whose actions give a bad name to hunters, outfitters and houndsmen.

CPW began investigating Pashley in January 2017, when CPW says he accepted $3,000 from another Colorado man to provide illegal outfitting services. CPW became suspicious when the hunter presented a mountain lion for mandatory harvest inspection.

“Statements made by the hunter to CPW staff aroused the suspicions of Nicholson, [the] wildlife officer assigned to the Evergreen district,” CPW said.

The hunter in the case pleaded guilty to hunting on private property without permission, illegal possession of a mountain lion and an illegal method of hunting. As part of his plea deal, the hunter agreed to testify against Pashley.

“Deputy District Attorney Tim McCormack worked tirelessly to prosecute this case, and I want to commend his efforts. This sends a clear message that wildlife crimes are not going to be tolerated in Jefferson County and that the district attorney’s office is working with CPW to protect wildlife, and to protect the interests of legal sportsmen and women of Colorado,” said Nicholson.