DIA says people should not take pets on moving walkways, escalators after dog’s paw gets stuck

DENVER — A dog’s foot got stuck in a moving walkway at Denver International Airport Thursday. Now, the airport is warning people to not take their pets on moving walkways and escalators.

In an email to FOX31 and Channel 2, DIA spokesperson Emily Williams said a dog’s paw got stuck near the end of a moving walkway Thursday morning. There were many people around the dog who were upset, according to Williams. Thankfully, someone pushed the emergency stop button to halt the walkway.

Williams said the incident is a good reminder for travelers to not take pets on moving sidewalks or escalators. She also said that strollers, wheelchairs and walkers are not recommended on the machines.

Williams said she did not know the dog’s condition.