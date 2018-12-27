Denver towing company refunds car owners after towing cars early on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- A Denver-based towing company said it will refund two car owners their money after outraged residents took photos documenting the trucks towing the cars ahead of schedule on Christmas Eve.

Chris and Jamie Todd said it's well known around Alvista Trailhead Apartments in Englewood that tow trucks start towing cars without permits after 11 p.m. The Todds said it's not uncommon to see a big exodus of cars from 10:50 to 10:55 p.m., just before the grace period expires.

"Most folks that know they have to be out before 11 p.m. will come out 5 to 10 minutes before 11 p.m. and move that vehicle to make sure they aren’t towed. So if it’s 10 minutes early and then they come out, that car could just be gone," said Chris Todd.

On Christmas Eve, the couple was outraged to see tow trucks from Wyatts Towing in the parking lot early, towing cars before 11 p.m. Chris Todd took photos on his iPhone time stamped 10:51 p.m. with a tow truck leaving the lot with a Subaru.

The Todds said they tried to explain the rules to the tow truck workers, but were meant with indifference.

"It’s wrong. We all sign the same agreement about when we can park here and when we can’t, and everyone is under the same knowledge of that," said Jamie Todd. "Someone needs to hold Wyatts accountable. They hold everyone else accountable to read the signs, know the laws, don’t park here."

The Todds contacted the Problem Solvers that followed up with Wyatts Towing. The company's president looked into the issue and said the car owners will now be refunded their money. He also said a rule will be added to their internal system to block workers from towing cars in the parking lot before 11 p.m.