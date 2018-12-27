× Colorado Springs father sentenced to 18 years for drunk driving crash that killed 4-year-old son

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday for driving drunk in a crash that killed his 4-year-old son, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Christopher Small, 31, pleaded guilty on Oct. 9 to vehicular homicide DUI in the Feb. 20 crash that killed his son, Lucca.

Prosecutors said that Small arranged with his ex-wife to pick up his son and daughter from day care and school in Woodland Park on Feb. 20. While driving on Colorado 67 in Douglas County just before 3 p.m., Small lost control on a curve.

Lucca, who was in a booster seat in the backseat, was killed in the crash.

According to evidence from prosecutors, Small was going 75 mph on the road with a 50 mph speed limit.

Prosecutors said that a blood-alcohol test four hours after the crash came back at 0.098. A lab would have testified that Small was at minimum 0.19 at the time of the crash.

The tests also showed 3.5 nanograms of THC.

“My baby did not die: He was killed,” Lucca’s mother, Ashley Whittemore, told the court in a victim impact statement during sentencing. Lucca “laid in the snow with a broken neck, a swollen brain and a stopped heart.”

“This was not a tragic accident. This was reckless, narcissistic behavior,” Whittemore’s father, Mike Whittemore said in court. “Lucca didn’t die in a horrible accident – he died at the hands of his father.”

Small’s prison sentence will be followed by five years of mandatory parole.