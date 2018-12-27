Colorado combat medic training Afghans to take care of their own

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan -- The USO holiday tour continues as celebrities in Afghanistan entertain service members.

FOX31 and Channel 2 producer Paul Harris is embedded with the tour, but he was also able to spend some time with military medical staff. One service member he spoke with is a combat medic from Colorado who is helping people no matter where they call home.

Corporal Joshua Courier, who is stationed at Fort Carson and deployed to Camp Dahlke, explained that the most common cause of combat-related injuries in the 17-year-long Afghan war is from improvised explosive devices.