Colder temperatures, flurries move in Friday

It has been a chilly day on the Front Range with high temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. A few flurries were also spotted across metro Denver but didn't amount to anything. Friday is going to be even colder than today with a chance of light snow showers.

Denver will start out in the single digits on Friday morning. Be sure to bundle up if you have to be outside early on Friday. High temperatures will only make it to the low 20s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of light flurries and snow showers.

Accumulation isn't expected in Denver from the light snowfall on Friday. A dusting of snow on cooler surfaces is possible along the Palmer Divide and into the foothills.

Colorado's southwest mountains will pick up 1 to 5 inches of snow.

Drier and warmer weather moves in for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 30s on Saturday but will warm to the 40s on Sunday.

Another storm system will move in on New Year's Eve. As of right now, it looks like this storm could bring accumulation to the Front Range although it won't be a lot. It is still too far out to know exact timing and totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

It will be dry and chilly on New Year's Day.

