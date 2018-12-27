Baby boom: Minnesota hospital sees 31 staff members have 32 babies in 2018

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — There was a baby boom for the staff of the birthing unit at a Minnesota hospital in 2018.

According to KMSP, 31 staff members at St. Cloud Hospital gave birth this year, with one mother having twins. That makes for a total of 32 babies arriving in 2018 – a record number of newborns for the unit.

“I’ve had tons of people tell me when I was pregnant, ‘Oh my gosh, every nurse in this place is pregnant’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah, don’t drink the water,’” said Nurse Dawn Henderson told KMSP.

The first baby was born in February followed by two more in March and four born in May. August had the most with nine babies being born throughout the month, according to the St. Cloud Times.

Henderson was the latest nurse to give birth on Christmas Day.

Most of the mothers are registered nurses at the hospital but others are doctors and other support staff.

The hospital staff at a Minnesota birthing unit experienced a baby boom this year. 31 moms and 32 babies…it’s a record! More at 9 and 10. pic.twitter.com/sGfA0HkpFR — Bisi Onile-Ere (@BisiOnile_Ere) December 27, 2018

“It’s just crazy because names just kept popping up,” said nurse Ashley Thoennes.

“It’s nice to know that your co-workers know and understand what you’re going through and will back you up and are there for you,” said Thoennes. “It’s a special thing that we have going on here.”

And the baby boom looks to continue in 2019, KMSP reports that 15 women in the birthing unit are pregnant and expecting next year.