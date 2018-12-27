× 2 killed in crash involving semi in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 105 in Monument Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. around Highway 105 and Sierra Way, just east on Monument. The crash involved a semi and a car.

Highway 105 is closed in both directions between Roller Coaster Road and Furrow Road while troopers investigate the cause of the crash.

The closure is expected to last several hours.

No further details were immediately available.