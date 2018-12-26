Study: Drinking alcohol, coffee linked to living past 90

IRVINE, Calif. — People who drink moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee and are overweight in their 70s live longer, according to a study.

Researchers at the University of California Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders started a study in 2003 to see what makes people live past 90 years old.

“More than 1,600 people have enrolled,” according to the study’s authors. “Because little is known about people who achieve this milestone, the remarkable increase in the number of oldest-old presents a public health priority to promote the quality as well as the quantity of life.”

Participants in the 90+ Study who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who didn’t.

Also, people who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than those who were normal or underweight in the same age group.

Researchers used information about diet, activities, medical history, medications and other factors to help determine what helps people live past 90.