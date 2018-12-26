Snow to hit eastern Plains on Wednesday night, will mostly miss Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Winter storm warnings will go into effect for the far eastern Plains of Colorado as well as Kansas and Nebraska on Wednesday night through Thursday.

A strong storm will present the most challenging travel through Thursday. Interstates 70 and 76 might be impacted.

The storm system will largely miss Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins as the track continues to shift east.

It's not a good track for the central and northern mountains. The southern mountains will benefit the most with 3-6 inches of snow.

Potentially 1-3 inches will fall at the central and northern mountain ski areas. There's a 30 percent chance across the Front Range for snow showers on Wednesday night.

Highs on Wednesday in the Denver metro area will reach about 39 degrees with only teens and 20s in the mountains.

Temperatures fall into the 20s on Thursday with a nasty north wind up to 40 mph. Wind chill factors most of the day will be near 10 degrees with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Friday stays in the 20s as well.

Saturday is the sunniest and driest day of the weekend with highs in the 30s.

Sunday features increasing clouds with the next storm system racing in late. Mountain snow is likely Sunday night through Monday with a 40 percent chance for Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.