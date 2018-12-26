Pups adopted on Christmas after being thrown out of moving vehicle

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies helped rescue a little of puppies after they were thrown from a moving vehicle on Christmas.

The deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office saw a witness saw the abandoned puppies and called law enforcement.

The pups were brought back to the sheriff’s office, “where deputies and dispatchers got some puppy time,” according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

Officials said all of the pups have since been adopted. No pups were injured.

“All of the pups have been adopted and one was named ‘Tinsel,'” according to the Facebook post, “Any suggestions for Christmas names for the other pups?”