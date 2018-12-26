One of busiest days of year expected Wednesday at DIA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The day after Christmas is always one of the busiest days at airports across the country as people make their way back from holiday travel -- and Wednesday will be no exception.

It will be a record-breaking holiday season as more than 100 million people are expected to be traveling.

Flight-booking data from the past three years show most holiday air travelers return the day after Christmas, so Wednesday is expected to be a busy day at Denver International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said air traffic control is fully operational and there is no impact to safety for travelers despite the government shutdown.

New body scanning technology at Denver International Airport will allow Transportation Security Administration officials to screen passengers more closely and faster.

As for the roads, AAA Colorado expects more people than ever to be on the roads and traveling through airports.

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period was the busiest on record, up 6 percent from last year. That's what is expected for the Christmas holiday as well.