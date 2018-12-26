× Off-duty Breckenridge police officer arrested, accused of driving under the influence

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A Breckenridge police officer was arrested on Friday and is accused of driving under the influence, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Garrett Frye, 24, of Breckenridge was pulled over around 11:50 p.m. by the Breckenridge Police Department, when a sergeant realized the man was an off-duty officer, the investigation was turned over to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was also driving without headlights.

Frye was booked in the Summit County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and driving without headlights. He was released on Saturday morning when he posted bond, the sheriff’s office said.

“Police officers have a moral and legal obligation to abide by the laws that they enforce,” said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. “The arrest demonstrates how seriously law enforcement take that obligation.”