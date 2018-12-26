Man shot in chest in parking lot behind East Colfax bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was wounded in a shooting behind a bar on East Colfax Avenue early Wednesday morning, the Denver police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the parking lot behind Sancho's Broken Arrow bar at 741 E. Colfax Ave.

Witnesses said a man was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

His girlfriend was at the scene and was shook up over what happened.

Police are trying to get more information about the suspect, but no description or other information have been released.

Anyone who might have witnessed the shooting is asked to call police.