× ‘Led Zeppelin Day’ in Denver

DENVER — Fifty years ago on this very day, Led Zeppelin made its first North American appearance. It happened right here in Denver.

The band opened for ‘Vanilla Fudge’ at the old Denver Auditorium on December 26, 1968. The appearance was made possible by Colorado’s legendary concert promoter, Barry Fey.

“He was proud of it. He was absolutely proud of it,” said Barry’s son Tyler, who followed in his father’s footsteps as a concert promoter. “It’s really big for Denver, more than it is for my family. Or anything like that. I think it’s something Denver needs to be proud of”.

The show sparked Led Zeppelin’s music career in the United States. To this day, the band has sold more than 111 million albums in America.

“I don’t think anybody could’ve realized the power and the force of the band that was technically going to create heavy metal,” said Chris Daniels, Director of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

Barry Fey paid the band $750 for their performance in 1968. According to Fey, Led Zeppelin absolutely ‘killed it’ on stage and amazed concert-goers.

To mark the special occasion, Denver’s Mayor created a proclamation declaring December 26, 2018 as ‘Led Zeppelin Day’ in the Mile High City.

A plaque featuring the band is also being created by sculpture artist Joey Bainer in Loveland.

The plaque and the proclamation will be placed in the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.