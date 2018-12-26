Kansas City Royals prospect Brady Singer pays off parents’ debt for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Brady Singer, a first-round pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft, gave his parents an incredible Christmas gift: he paid off their debt.

In a video Singer posted to his Twitter account, the Kansas City Royals pitching prospect presented his parents with their gift.

"Thank you for everything you've done to help me reach my dreams," Singer's letter said. "There's absolutely no way I could have done all this by myself.

"Both of you constantly took off of work and spent every dime you made just to put a smile on my face. My smile and appreciation for both of you has never stopped and it never will."

Singer's mother then went into silence as she read the line that Singer was paying off a loan from the bank and their debt.

"What?!" Singer's mother said after reading what they were receiving.

"Now instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained to help me play baseball, you can spend it on yourselves," the letter went on to read with Singer's mom beginning to cry.

"Because you two deserve the very best and I want you to know how much I appreciate you. And how much none of this would be possible with you."

Singer ended the letter by writing: "Your giving hearts helped to shape my tiny dream into a reality."