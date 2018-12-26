How to: Christmas present returns, exchanges made easy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas? You’re not alone.

Crowds of people were at Park Meadows Wednesday making those holiday returns. “Right now it’s pretty crazy,” said shopper Keson Drayton. “Make sure you come with a receipt and a solid game plan,” he said.

Experts agree, it’s best to have a receipt. Check it, or the store website to see how many days you have to make those returns. And remember the crowds tend to be smaller right after opening and right before closing.

If you have gift cards you don’t want, you can try selling them on different sites online.

If you have returns to make on Amazon, start on the website and you will see there are options.

You can print a label and pay to ship through UPS or the post office. There’s a drop off or pick up option.

Or you can take your item to a storefront, or an Amazon locker for free. They are set up all over town and Amazon will show you the closest location.