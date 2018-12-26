Father of flight attendant who worked over Christmas joins her on every flight

DETROIT — Jobs can sometime keep people from being with their families on the holidays, but that that did not stop one devoted father.

So a father named Hal figured out a way to spend the entire day with his daughter, Pierce, who is a flight attendant: by purchasing a ticket for every flight where she was working.

A fellow holiday traveler named Mike Levy posted the heartwarming story on Facebook on Christmas Eve.

“I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home,” his post began. “His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas. Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her.”

So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas,” Levy’s post continued. “What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!”

His post has since gone viral with more than 21,000 shares.